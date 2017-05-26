Drunk-driving mom busted by good samaritan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (NBC) – Deputies say Sarah Kesterson had four young children in the car when they arrested her on suspicion of driving drunk.

A criminal complaint shows she performed field sobriety tests so poorly that they had to be stopped.

New surveillance video from a learning center near Fourth Street and Osuna shows where Kesterson was first stopped by a vigilant community member.

That witness told deputies she spotted Kesterson’s reckless driving and honked at her until she turned into the parking lot of the learning center.

As shown on video, the brave witness tried to block the exit with her own car so Kesterson couldn’t get away.