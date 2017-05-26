Iowa boy runs into station to report his house is on fire

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — A fire official says an 8-year-old boy ran much of the way to a central Iowa town’s fire station so he could report his house was in flames.

Steve Daniels told the Newton Daily News that his son, Quintin, had just arrived home from school Friday afternoon when he saw smoke and flames. His parents were gone and none of his neighbors was home, so the boy took off running toward the station, which sits about seven blocks away.

Newton Fire Marshal Mike Knoll said Tuesday that someone picked up Quintin as he ran and drove him the rest of the way. Knoll says the boy was crying and gasping for air as he reported the blaze.

Quintin’s dad says he’s proud of his son’s quick action.

