Man arrested for robbing Sidney McDonald’s

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is behind bars in connection with a robbery at a Sidney restaurant.

Sidney Police went to the McDonald’s in the 2200 block of Michigan St. around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday on a report of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they quickly located the suspect. Police arrested 32-year-old Lance C. Shewalter near the restaurant.

Officers searched the area and found several items used in the robbery. Police say Shewalter did not display a weapon or take any money from the restaurant.

Shewalter was taken to the Shelby County Jail on a robbery charge. Jail records show that Shewalter is due in court on Friday.