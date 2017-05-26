NWS now says 5 tornadoes sprang from Wednesday storms

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service said Friday five tornadoes resulted from the storms that rolled through the Miami Valley Wednesday.

The NWS confirmed three tornadoes Thursday. A fourth tornado was confirmed Friday in Warren County in Harveysburg. Winds in that area reached 50 mph and that tornado is being called an EF0 by the weather service.

According to the NWS, based on radar data, video evidence and witness accounts, the tornado first appeared to touch down in a field about four miles northeast of Harveysburg in Warren County. No damage was observed by the NWS.

A fifth tornado was confirmed in Fayette County. This tornado moved through farm fields and caused little damage. The NWS says this was also an EF0 event.

Three other tornadoes struck in Clark and Miami Counties, causing extensive damage in the New Carlisle area.

