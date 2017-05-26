ODOT says the roads will be packed this weekend

By Published: Updated:
Traffic is bumper to bumper as people scrambled to find alternate routes on Friday, March 31, 2017. Many commuters in some of Atlanta's densely populated northern suburbs will have to find alternate routes or ride public transit for the foreseeable future after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse Thursday, completely shutting down the heavily traveled highway. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Department of Transportation statistics show I-70 in the Dayton area is used by more than 100,000 cars every day and that number will only grow over the holiday weekend.

Memorial Day is one of the top four most traveled holidays in the state. Officials say you can expect about a 15 percent increase in traffic.

In Columbus, ODOT is watching more than 600 traffic cameras looking for anything that could possibly slow you down.

One of those barriers is construction zones. The state has more than $2 billion in work happening now. But crews will do everything they can to make sure you get to where you need to go quickly.

ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning said, “When we know we have these higher volume travel holidays we’ll pull up as many barrels as we can and try to reduce those work zones, but it’s not always possible. When you do come up on one of these work zones please slow down, follow the signage.” Bruning continued, “Pay extra attention to work zones. And we think if people do those things we can have a fun and safe memorial day holiday.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s