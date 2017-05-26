ODOT says the roads will be packed this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Department of Transportation statistics show I-70 in the Dayton area is used by more than 100,000 cars every day and that number will only grow over the holiday weekend.

Memorial Day is one of the top four most traveled holidays in the state. Officials say you can expect about a 15 percent increase in traffic.

In Columbus, ODOT is watching more than 600 traffic cameras looking for anything that could possibly slow you down.

One of those barriers is construction zones. The state has more than $2 billion in work happening now. But crews will do everything they can to make sure you get to where you need to go quickly.

ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning said, “When we know we have these higher volume travel holidays we’ll pull up as many barrels as we can and try to reduce those work zones, but it’s not always possible. When you do come up on one of these work zones please slow down, follow the signage.” Bruning continued, “Pay extra attention to work zones. And we think if people do those things we can have a fun and safe memorial day holiday.”