Ohio hospital drops rule requiring women to wear pantyhose

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio hospital system has rewritten its dress code to allow women to skip the pantyhose while wearing dresses and skirts at work.

The Akron Beacon-Journal reports the Akron-based Summa Health system on Wednesday notified its 8,000 employees about changes to a dress code that had raised the ire of some women when it was implemented nearly two years ago by the previous administration.

The revised rules say female employees can return to wearing open-toe shoes.

A Summa Health vice president said in a memo that a focus group of employees provided feedback about the changes.

Other revisions include allowing “professional” capri pants and small-studded nose piercings. The hospital also no longer requires that non-offensive tattoos be covered.

