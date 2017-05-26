Picking up the pieces after Tornado rips through small businesses

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Recovery efforts are underway after twisters hit the Park Layne and Medway areas in Clark County.

The cleanup efforts can be seen along the stretch of 235 that impacted the most.

The owner of Elite Auto Exchange said the tornado cause a significant amount of damage to the interior, exterior and forced a massive tree to fall hitting the side of the structure. Friday workers boarded up the broken windows and covered the collapsed roof with tarp.

Just a few yards down, it was a race against the clock as dozens of Maxim Roofing workers hurried to repair the roof of Motor Sports Dayton after the EF-1 tornado ripped the top off.

The 10,000 sq ft roof sustained heavy damage and workers rushed to lay down a temporary layer to prevent any additional water damage from the rain expected over the Memorial Day weekend.