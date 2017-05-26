“Read on RTA” continues summer program

(WDTN Photo)
(WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  RTA riders will get a free ride on June 2, but only if they bring a book.

Riders should bring new or gently-used childrens books to donate. The company distributes these books across the Greater Dayton area to encourage summer reading.

This is RTA’s fourth year running the Read on RTA program.

All fixed-route and Project Mobility buses will have collection boxes for the books.

RTA asks that all books be in good condition and are appropriate for children ages 0 to 18-years-old.

Beginning Monday, June 5, Read on RTA will begin distributing books for children across five transit centers:

  • Wright Stop Plaza, 4 S. Main Street, Dayton
  • Northwest Transit Center, 2075 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood
  • Eastown Transit Center, 1218 Falke Drive, Dayton
  • Westown Transit Center, 122 Elmhurst Drive, Dayton
  • South Transit Center, 2730 Lyons Dr, Miami Township

