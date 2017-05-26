Suspect surrenders to police after Centerville shooting

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Police went to Chase Drive just before 3 a.m. on Friday morning on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one person shot. The victim was taken to the hospital where their condition is unknown.

The suspect in the shooting drove himself to the police station and surrendered to authorities. Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital with an unspecified injury.

Investigators say the shooting happened inside an apartment. The suspect and the victim reportedly know each other.

The incident remains under investigation.