The city of Centerville to host Memorial Day service

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Centerville will honor the fallen men and women that died in serving our country.

The Memorial Day service will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Memorial Day at the Veterans Memorial at Stubbs Park.

The Centerville area Boys and Girl Scouts will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Colonel Bradley McDonald, 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will give the keynote address.

Col. McDonald commands one of the largest air base wings in the Air Force with more than 27,000 Air Force military, civilian and contractor employees.

The program activities for the service include:

Color guard presentations from the Centerville VFW Post 9550

The Centerville Police Department Honor Guard

Readings by local students

A musical performance by the Centerville Community Band

Remarks from Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton.

In case of rain, the ceremony will take place in Centerville Police Building.