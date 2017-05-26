Video records neighborhood grouch unplugging bounce house at 1-year-old’s birthday party

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFLA) – A neighborhood party pooper disrupted a little girl’s birthday party in Florida by deflating a bounce house. The incident was all caught on video.

The video shows children enjoying themselves in the bounce house, celebrating the one-year-old’s birthday when suddenly, the bounce house begins to lose air.

Parents rush over to help a dozen children who were trapped in the deflated bounce house.

That’s not all the home’s security camera captured.

An elderly man can be seen walking along the side of the house and unplugging the bounce house from an outdoor outlet.

The suspect then walks away.

The bounce house was eventually inflated after a few party guests noticed that it had been unplugged.

Two children were taken to a local hospital, but there were no reports of any injuries.

The homeowner identified the suspect as one of her neighbors.

Police tried talking to the suspect, but he told them his attorney said not to speak to police and slammed his front door.

Shortly afterward, he appeared at his front door and told police he would contact them once he spoke to his lawyer.