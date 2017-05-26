Volunteers needed to place flags at cemetery

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of West Carrollton is asking its community members to help with Memorial Day set-up.

Volunteers are needed to help place flags on veterans’ graves at Evergreen Cemetery. Anyone willing to help should meet at the cemetery offices on Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

The Memorial Weekend service is on Saturday, May 28 and is organized by the Combined Honor Guard of the local Veterans of Foreign Affairs Post 3438 and American Legion Post 165.

The service will begin at 1:00 p.m. and Senior Airman Corey Caldwell, of the 179th Security Forces Squadron of the U.S. Air Force, will be the guest speaker.

At the end of the service, there will be a wreath-tossing ceremony at the Miami Avenue Bridge.