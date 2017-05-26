Mom and 15-year-old son rescued from river in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews worked to rescue two people from the river near Wegerzyn Gardens Metro Park.

Officials tell 2 NEWS four people were kayaking on the river Friday when they became stuck on some debris. Two of the people were able to make it to saftey but a mother and her 15-year-old son were rescued by emergency crews.

The son had to be rescued by boat from the middle of the river.

No one was injured in the incident.

