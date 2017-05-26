Mom and 15-year-old son rescued from river in Dayton

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Emergency crews worked to rescue two people from the river near Wegerzyn Gardens Metro Park.

Officials tell 2 NEWS four people were kayaking on the river Friday when they became stuck on some debris. Two of the people were able to make it to saftey but a mother and her 15-year-old son were rescued by emergency crews.

The son had to be rescued by boat from the middle of the river.

No one was injured in the incident.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s