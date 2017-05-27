2 infants involved in 4-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vehicle with a mother and two children inside flipped onto its side Saturday night.

The four-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of N. Gettysburg Ave. and James H. McGee Blvd. after 7 p.m.

Dayton Police say an SUV ran a red light striking two cars and then a third before fleeing the scene.

The mother and children were briefly trapped inside the car that ended up on its side. All three suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation. 2 NEWS will update the story as it develops.