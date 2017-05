DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are battling a fire at an apartment in Dayton.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Belmont Park North just before noon Saturday on reports of smoke showing from the 8th floor of the high rise.

Multiple crews are on the scene working to contain the flames.

A firefighter has reportedly been injured and taken to the hospital. We’re working to learn the firefighter’s condition.

