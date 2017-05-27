Kasich joining economic development trip to Japan

FILE: In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, following a ceremony where President Barack Obama honored the 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team, answers questions from reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) will join a delegation of state officials and business leaders for an economic development trip to Japan.

The group leaves Wednesday on the four-day trip.

A spokeswoman for the Republican governor says Kasich was invited by officials from the state’s privatized economic development agency, JobsOhio. The delegation will meet with companies in Japan about development opportunities.

Leaders of economic development agencies in Cincinnati, Columbus and Toledo also will be on the trip.

State officials say there are more than 300 Japanese-owned companies in Ohio and that Japan is the state’s top source of international investment leading to job creation.

