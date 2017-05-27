OVI checkpoints net one arrest in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Two OVI checkpoints in Kettering net one arrest.

The Kettering Police Department and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task force conducted the two checkpoints Friday night in the 3100 block of Woodman Drive and the 2800 block of East Dorothy Lane.

According to a press release, over 350 cars passed through both checkpoints resulting in one arrest for OVI, two citations for seat belt violations and one citation for expired registration.

Authorities also say two summons were given for drug possession, one summons given for drug paraphernalia and one summons given for open container of alcohol.