Raiders advance to HL finals

CHICAGO, Illinois – For the fifth straight year and 12th time in program history, the Wright State baseball team has advanced to the finals of the Horizon League Tournament, bouncing back from a 4-1 setback to UIC in the winner’s bracket final to eliminate Oakland 12-4.

Wright State (38-20) will face UIC (38-15) for the championship Saturday starting at 2 pm Eastern. If the Raiders win the first game, a winner-take-all second game will follow at 6 pm. WSU is 6-5 all-time in the finals, having won titles in 1995, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2016 and finishing second in 1997, 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2014.