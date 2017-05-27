Search underway for missing boater in Mercer County

ST. MARY’S, Ohio (WDTN) – A search is underway for a boater who reportedly drowned at Grand Lake St. Mary’s State Park in Mercer County.

It happened at a lake near Montezuma around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources say they received a call of a man who fell out of his boat. Authorities say search crews are now trying to recover the body using sonar detection and a K-9 trained to find missing persons.

We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.