Shooting victim found in car at Huber Heights home

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man finds his neighbor shot in Huber Heights.

It happened in the 4600 block of Longfellow Road around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Huber Heights police say the man was initially shot on Germantown Street in Dayton. The victim drove to his house on Longfellow where a neighbor found him still in the car with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where his condition is unknown.

The incident is under investigation.