Springboro filmmaker lands deal with Netflix

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Netflix has over 100 million subscribers and counting. If you are a documentary filmmaker like Springboro’s Bailey Webber, getting your film on Netflix is a dream come true.

Webber started filming her documentary with her father, Mike when Bailey was a junior at Springboro High School.

“This is the place where it all started and this community has supported me from the beginning,” said Bailey Webber who now is a junior at Wright State University.

Without spoiling the film, Webber dived into the controversy surrounding not only Ohio’s Body Mass Index laws in the education system but the laws at the national level.

“This one lady brought the film to this Iowa community and she struggled with this for a while. She is trying to fight the good fight but not getting a lot of progress. The day that the film showed in the community, polices changed,” said Webber.

It’s not only policies that have changed. Webber says when they started filming, she was shy and even struggled with a speech problem.

“Me being in front of the camera, that was already a challenge. Talking to adults, talking to government officials, going to the state government, it was just terrifying. The whole time I was like, I can do this!”

That work ethic paid off when she got a call from Netflix.

“They said, hey we want to have the film and that was a huge blessing because they have been really selective lately. They don’t just take anything,” said Webber.

Making it on Netflix has taken Webber across the country from Los Angeles to New York. However, Webber says Springboro will always be home.

“I love going down to the ice cream parlor. I love seeing all my teachers around town. It’s really cool.

The Studen Body film will remain on Netflix for a year and a half.