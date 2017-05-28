Families upset over flooded cemetery this Memorial Day weekend

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of families are upset after the West Memorial Gardens Cemetery flooded. Dozens of families were trying to pay respects to their deceased loves ones when they saw their gravestones were underwater.

Families are heartbroken.

“People were here,” Doris Rawlins said. “Literally crying.”

Rawlins is trying to find peace this Memorial Day Weekend, instead she found heartache.

“Headstones were submerged,” Rawlins said. “In water.”

One gravestone after another were underwater. Rawlins’ late husband, mother, father, brother and daughter are all buried at West Memory Gardens. She says the problem has been plaguing the cemetery for years.

“We’ve gone through this before,” Rawlins said. “And there is no excuse for this.”

Drains can be spotted throughout the property, but Rawlins says they aren’t where they need to be. It’s even led some to change their loved ones final resting place.

“A man told me this morning that his mother moved his father’s grave,” Rawlins said. “Because of the water she just got tired of it year after year talking to them about it and we’ve talked to them before.”

Rawlins says she spoke with a groundskeeper who apologized, but said there was nothing he could do.

“He tried to calm everyone down, but said there was nothing he could do about it,” Rawlins said. “He tried to be helpful, but his hands are tied I’m sure.”

That same man told Rawlins to contact the owners of the cemetery StoneMor parents. We did. We’re still waiting for a response.