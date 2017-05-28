Humid today with showers and storms this afternoon.

Expect dry conditions this morning, but high humidity and a lot of clouds around. As we get the daytime heating and as a trough approaches, showers and storms are expected this afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance of severe weather this afternoon with the main threats being damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. Winds will pick up out of the southwest this afternoon as well.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. High 78

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible. Low 58

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. High 77

Less humid conditions are expected for the holiday. There is a slight chance of a few evening showers Monday night. There is a cooling trend in temperatures through Wednesday.