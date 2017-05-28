Longtime former Dayton City Commissioner dies

Related Coverage After 22 years, Commissioner Lovelace ready to say farewell

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The longest-serving Dayton City Commissioner, Dean Lovelace died Sunday morning.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley confirmed the death to 2 NEWS.

Whaley posted the following on her Facebook page:

“Dayton is far better off because of the leadership of Dean Lovelace. His work on fighting for the economically disadvantaged led not just our city but the entire nation. I am so grateful I got to have him in my life as a teacher at UD, and as a colleague as Commissioner and Mayor. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Phyllis and his entire family who he loved, doted on and bragged about his entire life.”

Lovelace left his seat at the commission in Jan. 2016 after serving his sixth term.