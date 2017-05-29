Dayton VA honors veterans at Memorial Day service

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Those brave men and women who lost their lives fighting for their country were honored Monday by the Dayton VA National Cemetery.

Their annual Memorial Day event drew veterans and family members from all over.

Wright-Patterson Air Force commander, Col. John McKaye was the featured speaker for this year’s service.

He said it’s important to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“Without their braveness and their support for their country, we wouldn’t be enjoying freedoms that we have today. Not only in the United States but elsewhere throughout the world,” McKaye said.

Veterans from World War II, the Vietnam War, the Korean War, and the Iraq War, gathered with family to honor the legacy of their relatives, friends, and fellow Americans.

“These are fine Americans,” McKaye said.

“They realize that they’re a bigger part of something greater – not just themselves, [but] the actual United States of America and its values and principals.”

He added: “It’s important to remember so that they’re not forgotten.”

Channel 2’s very own John Seibel emceed this year’s service.