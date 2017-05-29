Dayton VA honors veterans at Memorial Day service

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Those brave men and women who lost their lives fighting for their country were honored Monday by the Dayton VA National Cemetery.

Their annual Memorial Day event drew veterans and family members from all over.

Wright-Patterson Air Force commander, Col. John McKaye was the featured speaker for this year’s service.

He said it’s important to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“Without their braveness and their support for their country, we wouldn’t be enjoying freedoms that we have today. Not only in the United States but elsewhere throughout the world,” McKaye said.

Veterans from World War II, the Vietnam War, the Korean War, and the Iraq War, gathered with family to honor the legacy of their relatives, friends, and fellow Americans.

“These are fine Americans,” McKaye said.

“They realize that they’re a bigger part of something greater – not just themselves, [but] the actual United States of America and its values and principals.”

He added: “It’s important to remember so that they’re not forgotten.”

Channel 2’s very own John Seibel emceed this year’s service.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s