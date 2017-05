DAYTON, Ohio—The West Michigan Whitecaps broke a 1-1 tie with one run in the top of the 10th inning and held on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 2-1 on Sunday night. With the win, the Whitecaps extended their lead to two games over the Dragons in the Midwest League East Division.

The game featured a benches-clearing altercation in the bottom of the sixth inning that resulted in ejections on both teams.