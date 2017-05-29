Homer Simpson ‘inducted’ into National Baseball Hall of Fame

WROC Staff Published: Updated:
Homer Simpson from the television show "The Simpsons" throws a pitch before the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, May 19, 2008 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)

Cooperstown, New York (WROC-TV) – The National Baseball Hall of Fame honored an iconic cartoon in a ceremony in Cooperstown Saturday.

The Simpsons character Homer Simpson was ‘inducted’ into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony commemorating the 25thanniversary of the “Homer at the Bat’ episode.

Homer Simpson, welcome to "immortality." #FirstLook #HOFHomer #HOFClassic

A post shared by Baseball Hall of Fame ⚾ (@baseballhall) on

“Inept safety inspector turned city-wide softball hero, right fielder led Springfield Nuclear Plant to City Championship Game, then sacrificed his body to win it all,” the plaque said in part.

Dodgers second baseman Steve Sax, Red Sox third baseman Wade Boggs and Cardinals shortstop Ozzie Smith posed with Simpson following his welcome into the Hall of Fame.

