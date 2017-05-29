Jays rout Reds 17-2

TORONTO (AP) — Troy Tulowitzki hit his fourth career grand slam, Marcus Stroman won his fifth straight decision to help the Toronto Blue Jays rout the Cincinnati Reds 17-2 on Monday night.

Justin Smoak hit a three-run homer and Russell Martin added a two-run shot for the Blue Jays, who have 43 home runs in May.

Smoak had four RBIs while Martin went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a walk. Toronto’s 23 hits were a season-best. The Blue Jays had a franchise-high 25 hits against Texas on Aug. 9, 1999.

Ezequiel Carrera went 4-for-4 with a walk and Devon Travis had four hits, extending his hitting streak to 13, as the Blue Jays won for the sixth time in seven games.

Adam Duvall hit a solo home run for Cincinnati, his third homer in two games and fifth in the past five.

LiSalverto Bonilla (0-3) matched a season-high by allowing six runs in 2 1/3 innings. He walked a season-worst five. and saw his ERA rise from 6.17 to 7.71.

WELCOME HOME

Before the game, Red slugger Joey Votto received the 2016 Tip O’Neill Award from the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. It’s the sixth time in eight years Votto has won the award, presented each year to baseball’s most deserving Canadian. Votto also caught the ceremonial first pitch, thrown by his former baseball coach.

HIT PARADE

It was the most hits allowed by the Reds since Atlanta had 25 in a May 1, 1985 game at Cincinnati.

DOUBLE YOUR FUN

Travis hit his ML-best 18th double. He has 16 doubles and an ML-leading 19 extra-base hits in May.

TWO FOR FOUR

The last pair of Blue Jays teammates to have four-hit nights in the same game were Munenori Kawasaki and Josh Thole, who did it against Baltimore on Sept. 25, 2013.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey (elbow surgery) pitched two innings in an extended spring training game Monday. … LHP Tony Cingrani (right oblique) pitched a hitless inning at Class-A Dayton.

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ (elbow) will come off the DL to start against the Reds on Tuesday. … LHP Francisco Liriano (shoulder) allowed three runs, two earned, in 4 1/3 innings in his first rehab start at Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday night. Gibbons said Liriano could be activated off the DL to start against the Yankees this weekend. … OF Chris Coghlan (lower back spasms) was scratched from the starting lineup and replaced by Carrera.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Asher Wojciechowski (1-0, 2.25) makes his first start of the season Tuesday, and will face the team that drafted him in 2010. Wojciechowski will be the fifth rookie to starting pitcher used by the Reds this season.

Blue Jays: Happ has not pitched for Toronto since April 16. He allowed three runs and seven hits in three innings in a rehab start with Class A Dunedin last Thursday.