Ninth lawsuit alleges excessive force at Ohio jail

By Published:
Generic Jail Cell
(WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – A southwest Ohio county has been sued a ninth time by a former prisoner alleging mistreatment by jail corrections officers.

44-year-old Daryl Wallace last week sued a former corrections officer, the Montgomery County sheriff and county commissioners alleging excessive force and civil rights violations.

Wallace’s attorneys allege in the federal lawsuit that former corrections officer Jerrid Campbell wasn’t disciplined after he “viciously beat” Wallace at the Montgomery County Jail in 2015. The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

Sheriff Phil Plummer says Campbell was fired last week for policy violations.

Campbell declined to comment about the lawsuit, but said he was fired for “speaking out” against jail racism.

None of the other eight lawsuits have reached trial or have been settled.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s