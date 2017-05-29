Rock Hall of Fame Museum debuts new features

By Published:
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, Cleveland, Ohio (AP Photo)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum is unveiling big improvements for fans.

Cleveland.com reports  the museum is debuting renovations that were part of its “Museum 2.0” plan Memorial Day Weekend. The improvements include an outdoor beer garden, food trucks and the new All Access Cafe.

Visitors can now participate in trivia contests and watch demonstrations as well.

The museum’s new Power of Rock Experience Connor Theater is scheduled to open July 1. Over 50 concerts and events are scheduled for this summer.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris says the organization combed through visitor data and organized focus groups to better understand patrons.

The museum is slated to host the 2018 Induction Ceremony.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s