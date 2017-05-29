The Latest: Trump hails heroes at Arlington

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s Memorial Day observance

President Donald Trump is expressing his nation’s “boundless and undying” gratitude to Americans who have fallen in battle and to the families they left behind.

Trump hailed heroes in his first Memorial Day remarks as president at Arlington National Cemetery. He told the stories of two soldiers who died in Afghanistan, Green Beret Capt. Andrew D. Byers of Colorado Springs and Christopher D. Horton of the Oklahoma National Guard. He also hailed Bob Dole, the former senator who suffered lifelong injuries in World War II and attended Monday’s ceremony.

And Trump singled out his homeland security secretary, John Kelly, for whom military sacrifice is close to home.

Kelly led the U.S. Southern Command and lost his son, Robert Kelly, who stepped on a land mine on a Marine patrol in Afghanistan. John Kelly’s other son, Johnny, is preparing for his fifth military deployment. And Kelly’s son-in-law Jake is a wounded warrior.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s