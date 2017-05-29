Woman dies in Piqua crash

Published:
Piqua officers and troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol work the scene of a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive (St. Rt. 66) in Piqua on Sunday night. (Piqua Daily Call/Mike Ullery)

PIQUA — A woman is confirmed dead following a car vs. pedestrian crash late Sunday night.

Piqua police say that the crash occurred on Riverside Drive (St. Rt. 66) at 10:31 p.m. when a pedestrian apparently stepped off the curb and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The vehicle struck the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Riverside Drive was closed to traffic for nearly two hours while Piqua police and troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

No names have been released at this time and the crash is still under investigation.

