Accident closes I-75 in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the northbound lanes of I-75 near SR-129 in Liberty Township Tuesday morning for a two-car accident around 1:30 a.m.

I-75 was closed for a time in that area while the crash was investigated.

Troopers say a car struck a Jeep from behind sending both vehicles into a concrete median barrier.

The Jeep came to a rest but the car continued back into the traffic lanes striking a second vehicle.

A semi-truck tried to avoid hitting the first car but was unable to do so, striking it and overturning. A motorcycle was also hit with debris from the accident and was able to stop on the shoulder.

The drivers of both cars and the motorcycle were taken to Atrium Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver if the car, 25-year-old Michael Samartini was charged with OVI and failure to maintain assured clear distance.

Those involved suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. This crash is still under investigation.

The highway has since reopened.