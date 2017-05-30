Autopsy: Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O’Neill died from accidental overdose

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
Paul O'Neill of Trans Siberian Orchestra, poses in New York, Oct. 20, 2006. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O’Neill died from an accidental overdose, according to an autopsy report.

The 61-year-old Tampa-based composer was found dead in his room at the Tampa Embassy Suites on April 5.

The autopsy was conducted by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner on April 6, and said that O’Neill overdosed from methadone, codeine, diazepam and doxylamine. The drugs were in his system when he died.

The report, which was released on Tuesday, also said that O’Neill had a superficial head laceration that was consistent with collapse.

Shortly after O’Neill’s death, his band said in a statement that O’Neill died from a “chronic illness.” The band called his death “a profound and indescribable loss for us all.”

O’Neill was a rock producer and manager who began putting together Trans-Siberian Orchestra in 1996. The band is best known for its hard rock takes on Christmas staples like “Carol of the Bells.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s