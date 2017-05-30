Body of missing kayaker found in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The body of a missing kayaker was recovered in Alum Creek Tuesday afternoon.

The Berlin Twp. Fire Department confirmed the news just before 4:30pm Tuesday. The man was initially reported missing Monday afternoon.

BREAKING: Berlin Township Fire Department confirms the body of the missing kayaker at Alum Creek has been found. pic.twitter.com/JIaQx49iQp — Tyler Carter (@TylerCarterNews) May 30, 2017

A fire department boat with a search crew in it capsized while they were looking for the missing kayaker Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, all the crew members were quickly rescued and no injuries were reported. The ODNR says it’s not unusual for boats to capsize during searches, especially during windy days.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:28pm, dive crews were called to the northern half of Alum Creek, near US 36/SR 37 on the report of a kayaker who had gone missing.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said a 40-year-old man and woman were out in individual kayaks when they both ended up in the water. The man, who has not been named by investigators, never made it to shore.

ODNR said the man and woman were not wearing lifejackets and there weren’t any on board.