Caught On Cam: FedEx driver takes cash

Independence, Missouri (KSHB) – A FedEx Ground worker was caught red-handed picking up money that didn’t belong to him during his route.

The driver was seen picking up $60 a mother left for her daughter under the doormat at an Independence, Missouri home.

A quick review of the security system led the homeowners to the driver.

“It was sad. I mean we all struggle, we all go through hard times and sadly my daughter works really hard. She’s only 17; she works really hard for her money. I work really hard,” the mother said.

The girl’s father found and confronted the driver almost an hour later.

