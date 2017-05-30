Cincinnati college offers state’s first beer brewing degree

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio college is opening the state’s first beer brewing science degree.

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College officially announced the brewing degree last week. The two-year Associate of Applied Science Degree in Brewing is part of the Midwest Culinary Institute, the Dayton Daily News reported.

It’s the first 2-year Brewing Science degree program in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana, according to administrators.

Information was gathered from brewing industry leaders to develop the program, said school officials.

Madtree Brewing Co.’s co-founder Brady Duncan says the program is important for both the craft industry and the city as well.

“The new brewing degree program at Cincinnati State will not only save us a ton of on-the-job training time, but it will also help put Cincinnati on the national brewing map. You want to be a city known for quality, and this will help all of us in the local brewing industry to raise the bar,” said Duncan.

Other industry leaders echoed Duncan’s sentiments.

The degree will attract employers looking for potential brew masters of head brewers, said Rhinegeist Brewer’s Cole Hackbarth.

The program is a “fantastic opportunity”, according to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association’s executive director Mary MacDonald. MacDonald hopes more programs like Cincinnati State’s pop up throughout Ohio.

Cincinnati State’s brewing program comes on the heels of southwest Ohio’s craft beer expansion. More than a dozen craft breweries have opened across the greater Dayton area in the past six years. New breweries mean more jobs for the city and tax revenue for the city.

More breweries are slated to open in surrounding suburbs.