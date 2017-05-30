Shortage of Narcan in Ohio county

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN\WKBN) – The state of Ohio is going to send another batch of naloxone to the Columbiana County Health Department, their third in the last 18 months.

The county supplies the overdose-reversing drug to local police and fire departments for use in the field to revive overdose patients.

Over the last year and a half, the Columbiana County Health Department has passed out 149 naloxone kits to local police and fire departments in the county. They just gave their last allotment out Wednesday.

2 NEWS checked in with Montgomery County health officials who says the supply is plentiful, but if the county were to run out it would be devastating considering the area’s reputation. The county saw 355 overdose deaths in 2016 and the numbers are projected to rise in 2017.

“We have so many Narcan saves and people are using fenanyl, the street made kind, not the medical and it’s really a high dosage that’s killing people,” said Montgomery County Alcohol Drug and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) spokesperson, Ann Stevens.

Stevens says while the county’s supply is full, the dosage of Narcan has had to be increased to meet the severity of opiates hitting the streets.

“Now, it’s four milligrams. That’s twice the strength as before. Fentanyl is making it harder to save a person with Narcan and it’s taking multiple doses. We hope with the four milligrams, we can cut down the dosage use,” said Stevens.

ADAMHS funded $80,000 of the county’s Narcan supply.