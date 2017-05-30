Dayton-area Chipotle stores may have hacked customers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to our partners at the Dayton Business Journal, some Dayton-area Chipotle stores could have been affected by the data breach. Chipotle says malware got into its system that could have compromised card data used at some of its stores between March 24 and April 18.

“The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the POS device,” it said. “There is no indication that other customer information was affected.”

The security tab on Chipotle’s website gives customers a list of store locations and information on what customers should do if they were hacked.