Detectives file felony arrest warrant for home invasion suspect

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN)- The Miami County Sheriff’s detectives filed a felony arrest warrant for David Fenner Tuesday.

Police say Fenner was charged with aggravated burglary and possession of criminal tools.

Officials say Fenner entered a home on the 4000 block of Kessler-Frederick Road at 5:00 a.m. in West Milton Monday.

The homeowner confronted Fenner at the time of the home invasion.

Officials say there was a short struggle and the homeowner shot Fenner in self-defense.

Fenner was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by ambulance and underwent surgery.

Miami County deputies will transport Fenner to the Miami County Jail after he is discharged from the hospital.

Police say Fenner has been arrested for numerous crimes including residential burglaries in 1998 in the Kessler-Frederick Road area, and Fenner was sentenced to 6 years in prison for those burglaries.

Detectives have been investigating several burglaries and thefts in the Kessler-Frederick Road, S.R. 571, and Nashville Road areas since March 2017.

Police say Fenner also has previous arrests for narcotics possession, assault, resisting arrest, and theft.

Detectives request that any residents in those areas who had a theft from their residence, outbuilding, or vehicle and did not report the crime to please do so now by calling the Miami County Sheriff’s Department.

 

 

 

