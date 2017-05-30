Fire destroys Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire destroyed a Dayton home Monday night.

The fire happened in the 1300 block of Danner Avenue.

When firefighters arrived heavy smoke and flames were pouring from the house.

A mother noticed the smoke and quickly got her two children out of the house.

The flames spread into the attic of the home.

Portia Williams, a neighbor, told 2 NEWS, “I came around the front of my house and her trash can was set on fire. She was on the phone calling 911 and I just though I’ll go to my garage to get my hose. By the time I came around the whole roof was smoking.”

The family recently moved into the home which was built by Habitat for Humanity. The home in considered a total loss and the Red Cross is helping the family