Free appliance recycling program for Montgomery County residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A free recycling program will be available this week for Montgomery County residents.

The Montgomery County Environmental Services will host an Appliance Amnesty weekend.

The program will allow residents to dispose of old appliances for free.

In addition to this program, Dayton Power and Lights will allow customers from any county to bring in a working refrigerator, freezer, room air conditioner or dehumidifier and earn money at the recycling facility.

Montgomery County Environmental Services offers special disposal programs to prevent illegal dumping, promote recycling, and protect our soil and waterways from pollution or contamination.

Residents can bring their appliances to the Montgomery County Solid Waste Transfer Facility, where licensed technicians will remove any refrigerant, such as Freon™, free of charge. Metal components will be recycled rather than placed in a landfill. Microwaves, small counter-top appliances or outdoor grills are not accepted as part of this program, but these items will be accepted for a nominal fee.

Appliances will be accepted at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility at the following times:

Thursday, June 1 from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, June 2 from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 3 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.