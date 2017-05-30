Free appliance recycling program for Montgomery County residents

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This 2015 photo shows used appliances to be recycled in Montgomery County. (WDTN Photo)
FILE - This 2015 photo shows used appliances to be recycled in Montgomery County. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A free recycling program will be available this week for Montgomery County residents.

The Montgomery County Environmental Services will host an Appliance Amnesty weekend.

The program will allow residents to dispose of old appliances for free.

In addition to this program, Dayton Power and Lights will allow customers from any county to bring in a working refrigerator, freezer, room air conditioner or dehumidifier and earn money at the recycling facility.

Montgomery County Environmental Services offers special disposal programs to prevent illegal dumping, promote recycling, and protect our soil and waterways from pollution or contamination.

Residents can bring their appliances to the Montgomery County Solid Waste Transfer Facility, where licensed technicians will remove any refrigerant, such as Freon™, free of charge. Metal components will be recycled rather than placed in a landfill. Microwaves, small counter-top appliances or outdoor grills are not accepted as part of this program, but these items will be accepted for a nominal fee.

Appliances will be accepted at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility at the following times:

  • Thursday, June 1 from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Friday, June 2 from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 3 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s