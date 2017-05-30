Jury selection on hold in Ohio police shooting retrial

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati judge has postponed jury selection and withdrawn for now her order restricting news media coverage of the murder retrial of a police officer who fatally shot an unarmed motorist.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz said in court Tuesday that potential jurors have been released for now. She later vacated her order, which a state appeals court on Friday blocked after a legal challenge by news organizations, including The Associated Press.

Her order sharply limited numbers of reporters and use of electronic devices, among other access issues. Ghiz scheduled a hearing Thursday.

Former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing testified he feared for his life when Samuel DuBose tried to drive away during a 2015 traffic stop. The first trial ended in a hung jury.