Jury selection on hold in Ohio police shooting retrial

DAN SEWELL , Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2016, file photo, former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, center, leaves court during jury deliberations in his murder trial in Cincinnati. Attorneys for Tensing, charged with killing an unarmed black man, filed a motion Monday, May 1, 2017, saying jurors at Tensing's retrial shouldn't see the T-shirt with a Confederate flag emblem he was wearing under his uniform, The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. A jury deadlocked and a judge declared a mistrial Nov. 12, 2016, on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a traffic stop. A photo of the T-shirt was shown at Tensing's first trial. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati judge has postponed jury selection and withdrawn for now her order restricting news media coverage of the murder retrial of a police officer who fatally shot an unarmed motorist.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz said in court Tuesday that potential jurors have been released for now. She later vacated her order, which a state appeals court on Friday blocked after a legal challenge by news organizations, including The Associated Press.

Her order sharply limited numbers of reporters and use of electronic devices, among other access issues. Ghiz scheduled a hearing Thursday.

Former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing testified he feared for his life when Samuel DuBose tried to drive away during a 2015 traffic stop. The first trial ended in a hung jury.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s