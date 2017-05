LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Officials are investigating after one person fell into Blackhand Gorge on Memorial Day.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources responders were called out to Blackhand Gorge, which is east of Newark, at about 8:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a person who had fallen into the gorge.

The ODNR said Craig Bartley, 27, from Kentucky, died after he apparently climbed onto a tree on the train trestle and fell into the gorge.