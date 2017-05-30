Kroger recalls Simple Truth macadamia nuts due to possible Listeria contamination

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Kroger is recalling 12oz bags of Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts due to potential Listeria contamination.

According to Kroger, a supplier reported the nuts may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The product comes in a 12 ounce, clear plastic package marked with an expiration date of May 2, 2018 stamped on the side. Kroger has removed the from store shelves and initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. No customer illnesses have been reported to date.

Kroger, Bakers, Gerbes and Dillons stores operating in the following states are included in this recall: Ohio, Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri.

Customers who have purchased any of the products described above should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. ET and Saturday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.