Man accused of pointing gun at police officer at Orlando International Airport now in custody

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA/WESH) — A man accused of pointing a gun at an Orlando police officer at Orlando International Airport is now in custody, according to the Orlando Police Department.

According to police, there is no active shooter, and no shots were fired.

Airport employees contacted the Orlando Police Department. A portion of the airport was temporarily locked down.

The suspect spoke to a negotiator before being taken into custody shortly after 10:00 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid Orlando International Airport. As of 9 p.m., the scene was still active, authorities said.

According to the airport’s Twitter account, the FAA has placed a traffic management program in effect for arriving flights. Arrivals may be delayed at the departure point.

UPDATE: Gunman is in custody. Everyone is safe. Will brief as soon as possible in the media staging area. pic.twitter.com/8sNZ3Vjmv7 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 31, 2017