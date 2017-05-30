Man accused of pointing gun at police officer at Orlando International Airport now in custody

WFLA/WESH Staff Published: Updated:
(Source: Orlando Police Department via Twitter)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA/WESH) — A man accused of pointing a gun at an Orlando police officer at Orlando International Airport is now in custody, according to the Orlando Police Department.

According to police, there is no active shooter, and no shots were fired.

Airport employees contacted the Orlando Police Department. A portion of the airport was temporarily locked down.

The suspect spoke to a negotiator before being taken into custody shortly after 10:00 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid Orlando International Airport. As of 9 p.m., the scene was still active, authorities said.

According to the airport’s Twitter account, the FAA has placed a traffic management program in effect for arriving flights. Arrivals may be delayed at the departure point.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s