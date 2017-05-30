Man arrested after crashing into buildings, pieces falling off car

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff said Tuesday a man was arrested after a chase in Mercer County on Monday.

Sheriff Jeff Grey said in a release Mercer County Deputies, along with officers from Coldwater, St. Henry and Celina Police Departments tried to stop a car because the driver was wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident earlier in the day.

Mitchell Dale Mullins, 41, was arrested after a low-speed chase in which deputies say parts were falling from Mullins’ car.

Deputies say an investigation found that Mullins rammed his car into the wall at a local bar and left the scene. This is the same location that the earlier domestic had taken place, according to deputies.

Mullins then got into another crash at Kozy Kampground prior to the deputies and officers finding him. Mullins had sustained heavy damage to his vehicle and was driving on three tires.

Mullins was losing parts off of his vehicle as he was driving. Deputies said speeds never exceed 15 miles per hour. Celina PD used “Stop Sticks” on Mullins’ car on US-127 and Monroe Road. The car came to a stop in a private drive at that intersection.

Deputies say Mullins was found to be on his cell phone when he stopped. He then stripped down to the point that he was wearing no clothing.

Mullins was taken into custody but was able to slip out of his cuffs. When Deputies and Officers tried to re-cuff him, he resisted and a Taser was used. Mullins was taken to Mercer Health for medical clearance prior to being taken to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility, where he is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Sheriff Grey says Mullins is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (OVI), Domestic Violence, Resisting Arrest and Stop Sign Violation. This case will be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for review of additional charges.