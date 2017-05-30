Morales home run lifts Blue Jays over Reds 6-4

By Published:

TORONTO (AP) — Kendrys Morales hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, Josh Donaldson added an upper deck drive and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Tuesday night.

All six Toronto runs came on homers. Jose Bautista and Russell Martin also connected for the Blue Jays, who have hit 47 homers in May.

Cincinnati’s Zack Cozart hit two solo home runs and Joey Votto had a third.

Morales broke a 4-all tie with a two-run blast off Blake Wood (0-3), his 10th.

Joe Smith (1-0) worked one inning for the win and Roberto Osuna finished for his 10th save. Toronto has won six of eight.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s