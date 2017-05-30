Morales home run lifts Blue Jays over Reds 6-4

TORONTO (AP) — Kendrys Morales hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, Josh Donaldson added an upper deck drive and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Tuesday night.

All six Toronto runs came on homers. Jose Bautista and Russell Martin also connected for the Blue Jays, who have hit 47 homers in May.

Cincinnati’s Zack Cozart hit two solo home runs and Joey Votto had a third.

Morales broke a 4-all tie with a two-run blast off Blake Wood (0-3), his 10th.

Joe Smith (1-0) worked one inning for the win and Roberto Osuna finished for his 10th save. Toronto has won six of eight.