National Weather Service confirms sixth tornado

WILMINGTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The National Weather Service says a sixth tornado whirled into the mix with severe weather last Wednesday.

The NWS confirms the tornado hit west of Xenia in Greene County.

According to the weather service, the tornado traveled 65 mph and categorized it as an EF0.

There were some reports of small tree limb damage and a small ornamental uprooted.

Damage was reported at the intersection of Trebein and Dayton-Xenia Road.

There were no fatalities or injuries from the sixth tornado.