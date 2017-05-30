Near-drowning victim meets “guardian angel”

Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/NBC News) – A birthday party almost turned tragic this weekend when a 4-year-old girl nearly drowned at a Panama City, Florida park.

On Sunday, Davieonna and her mother Kiara went to Frank Brown Park in Florida for Davieonna’s birthday party. Greene says she was setting up the party area while Davieonna and the other children played in the kiddie pool. Davieonna was wearing her swimmies.

However, moments after the family arrived Davieonna managed to wander from the kid area and into the adult pool area. Shortly afterward, a bystander pulled her lifeless body from the water.

That’s when an off-duty sheriff’s deputy stepped in to help.

“I ran over to him. He said that she was at the bottom of the pool. We put her on the concrete,” Corporal Jeff Haire explained, “She had foam on her mouth and nose area. No pulse, wasn’t breathing.”

Cpl. Haire started performing CPR and noticed a faint pulse.

